you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ravalgaon Sugar: Outcome of board meeting

Ravalgaon Sugar: Outcome of board meeting
In compliance with the Listing Agreement, we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2017. The results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie 16th May 2017. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. Further the Board has decided that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Thursday, 14th September 2017 to Thursday, 21st September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 21st September 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

