Ravalgaon Sugar to consider final dividend

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend the final dividend, if any, for the year ended March 31, 2017.3. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of AGM and / or Final Dividend.Source : BSE