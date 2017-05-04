Ravalgaon Sugar's board meeting on May 16, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 16th May, 2017 at 12:00 P.M. at the Corporate Office at 52, 5th Floor, Maker Tower 'F', Cuffe Parade, Mumbai – 400 005 to inter alia consider and approve the following: 1.To consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the company for the year and quarter ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend the final dividend, if any, for the year ended 31st March 2017. 3.To fix the date of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4.To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of AGM and / or Final Dividend.Source : BSE