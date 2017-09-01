Ravalagaon Sugar Farm's board meeting on September 12, 2017

As already informed, the Board Meeting scheduled for 31st August 2017 was cancelled due to unforseen circumstances.The Board Meeting is now scheduled for 12th September 2017 at 4:00 pm at the Corporate Office at 52, 5th Floor, Maker Tower 'F', Cuffe Parade, Mumbai – 400 005 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with the Limited Review.Source : BSE