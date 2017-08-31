Aug 31, 2017 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ravalagaon Sugar Farm's board meeting cancelled
Due to incessant rains, necessary formalities could not be completed and hence the Board Meeting, scheduled for today at 12:00 hours, stands cancelled.
The date of the meeting will be intimated shortly
Source : BSE
