App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 20, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Raunaq EPC International: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on June 20, 2017.

Raunaq EPC International: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ('the Regulations'), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on June 20, 2017 approved the issue of 4,59,000 (Four Lacs Fifty Nine Thousand) Convertible Warrants having the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Promoter(s) and 1,97,757 (One Lac Ninety Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Seven) Convertible Warrants having the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Non Promoters of the Company respectively on preferential basis subject to such other necessary regulatory approvals as may be required in this regard. The warrants will be issued at a price which shall be arrived as per the provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.