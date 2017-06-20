Raunaq EPC International: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ('the Regulations'), this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on June 20, 2017 approved the issue of 4,59,000 (Four Lacs Fifty Nine Thousand) Convertible Warrants having the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Promoter(s) and 1,97,757 (One Lac Ninety Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Seven) Convertible Warrants having the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Non Promoters of the Company respectively on preferential basis subject to such other necessary regulatory approvals as may be required in this regard. The warrants will be issued at a price which shall be arrived as per the provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 as amended.Source : BSE