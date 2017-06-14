App
Jun 14, 2017 01:18 PM IST

Raunaq EPC International's board meeting on June 20, 2017

We hereby inform that 2/17-18 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th June, 2017 to consider and approve the 'Issue of Convertible Warrants' to promoter(s)/promoter(s) group and non promoters of the Company on preferential basis.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that 2/17-18 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 20th June, 2017 inter-alia; to consider and approve the 'Issue of Convertible Warrants' to promoter(s)/promoter(s) group and non promoters of the Company on preferential basis.

In purview of the above, pursuant to the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated employees/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed from Tuesday, June 13, 2017 to Thursday, June 22, 2017 (both days inclusive).
