Ratnamani Metals bags two new orders worth Rs 328 crore

Dear Sir,Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LOADR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has bagged two new orders aggregating to Rs.328.00 crores for supply of HSAW pipes of Rs.116.00 crores and supply of ERW pipes of Rs.212.00 crores for Oil and Gas Pipe lines to be completed by Dec 2017/Jan 2018.Kindly take the above on your record.Source : BSE