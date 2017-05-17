App
May 17, 2017 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ratnamani Metal: Outcome board meeting

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. on 17th May, 2017 inter alia, has considered the followings: 1. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee Meeting held on 16th May, 2017, the Board of Directors had approved: a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. The Copy of the same is enclosed. b) Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2017. The Copy of the same is also enclosed. 2. The Board of Directors had approved the Auditors' Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 3. The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend of Rs.5.50/- per Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each to the Shareholders for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. The Board of Directors had approved the new set of Articles of Association of the Company. 5. Pursuant to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder it is mandatory for the Company to rotate the current joint statutory auditors i.e. M/s Mehta Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants having firm Registration No. 106250W on completion of maximum term permitted under the said section. Hence, they are retiring from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further, M/s. S.R.B.C. & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad having Firm Registration No.324982E/E300003 will continue as a Statutory Auditor, subject to ratification of their appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Kindly take the above on your record and upload the same on your website.Source : BSE

