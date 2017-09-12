Sep 12, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ratnamani Metal: Outcome of AGM
Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LOADR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Proceedings of the 33rd A. G. M. held on 12th September, 2017. Please take the above on record.
Dear Sir,
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LOADR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Proceedings of the 33rd A. G. M. held on 12th September, 2017
Please take the above on record.
Source : BSE
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LOADR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed herewith the Proceedings of the 33rd A. G. M. held on 12th September, 2017
Please take the above on record.
Source : BSE