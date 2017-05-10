Ratnamani Metals to consider final dividend

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be scheduled to be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the period ended on March 31, 2017 and also to consider and recommend Final Dividend, if any.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for the purpose of trading in the shares of the Company will remains closed for all designated employees (as defined in the 'Code') from May 10, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE