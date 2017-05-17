Ratnamani Metals & Tubes board recommends Dividend of Rs 5.50

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 5.50/- per Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each to the Shareholders for the financial year ended on March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE