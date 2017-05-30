Rathi Steel: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been just concluded and the following matters were discussed and approved1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2017.2. The independent auditors report of the statutory auditor for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2017.3. director's disclosure in form MBP-1 under 184(1) of the Companies Act, 2013Source : BSE