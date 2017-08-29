Aug 28, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rathi Bars' board meeting on September 02, 2017
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 2nd day of September, 2017 at 2:00 P.M., at its registered office at A-24/7, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044Source : BSE