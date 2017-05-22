May 22, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rasi Electrodes' board meeting on May 30, 2017
Board meeting on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and matters incidental thereto.
Board meeting on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and matters incidental thereto. 2. To approve shifting of registered office from 44/4, Strotten Muthiah Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai-600079, to 21, A14, RAMS APARTMENTS, RAJA ANNAMALAI ROAD, PURASAWALKAM, CHENNAI-600084. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman and Independent Directors.Source : BSE