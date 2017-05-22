Rasi Electrodes' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Board meeting on Tuesday, 30th May 2017, to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2017 and matters incidental thereto. 2. To approve shifting of registered office from 44/4, Strotten Muthiah Street, Sowcarpet, Chennai-600079, to 21, A14, RAMS APARTMENTS, RAJA ANNAMALAI ROAD, PURASAWALKAM, CHENNAI-600084. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman and Independent Directors.Source : BSE