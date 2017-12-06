App
Dec 06, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rasi Electrodes' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Board meeting on 14th December 2017 for taking on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017

 
 
Board meeting on 14th December 2017 for taking on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9.46 and 52-week low Rs 4.11 on 19 December, 2016 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.69 percent below its 52-week high and 11.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14.23 crore. Source : BSE
#Announcements

