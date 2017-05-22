Rasandik Engineering to consider final dividend

Rasandik Engineering Industries India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, to consider and recommend final dividend, if any.Further, pursuant to Company’s Code of Conduct read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the ‘Trading Window” for dealing/trading in securities of the Company by designated persons of the Company and their relatives, shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE