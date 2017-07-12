App
Jul 12, 2017 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ras Resorts' board meeting on August 12, 2017

We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday, August 12, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017.

Ras Resorts' board meeting on August 12, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Saturday, August 12, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the following:

1. Unaudited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017
2. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017

Pursuant to Company's Code of Internal Procedures And Conduct For Regulating, Monitoring And Reporting Of Trading By Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities would be closed from Tuesday, July 11, 2017 till closure of Company's business hours on Monday, August 14, 2017.
