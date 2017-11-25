App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 25, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rapicut Carbides: Board Meeting on December 8, 2017

Rapicut Carbides has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017 to approve un-audited financial results (Provisional) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rapicut Carbides Limited, will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 to consider, inter-alia:

1) To approve IND-AS Compliant Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors.

Trading window will be closed from 27th November, 2017 till 11th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will re-open on 12th December, 2017.

You are requested to take note of the same.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.