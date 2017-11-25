Rapicut Carbides: Board Meeting on December 8, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rapicut Carbides Limited, will be held on Friday, 8th December, 2017 to consider, inter-alia:1) To approve IND-AS Compliant Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors.Trading window will be closed from 27th November, 2017 till 11th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will re-open on 12th December, 2017.You are requested to take note of the same.Source : BSE