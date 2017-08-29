Rapicut Carbides' board meeting on September 9, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Rapicut Carbides Limited, will be held on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 to consider, inter-alia:1) To approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 alongwith Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditor.Trading window will be closed from Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 till Monday, 11th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) and will re-open on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017.You are requested to take note of the same.Source : BSE