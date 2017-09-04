Sep 04, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rap Media: Outcome of board meeting
1.Fixed the Date and Venue of 23rd Annual General Meeting as 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Arora House, 16, Golf Link, Union Park, Khar (West), Mumbai – 400 052 and approved the Notice for the same.
1.Fixed the Date and Venue of 23rd Annual General Meeting as 29th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Arora House, 16, Golf Link, Union Park, Khar (West), Mumbai – 400 052 and approved the Notice for the same.Source : BSE