Rane Madras: Outcome of EGM held on September 1, 2017

We wish to inform you that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company was held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at The Music Academy (Mini hall), New No.168, T.T.K Road, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 at 10:15 hrs.In this regard, we furnish the following:1. Summary of the Proceedings of EGM - Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) – Annexure - 12. Voting Results of remote e-voting and Poll conducted at the EGM - Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR – Annexure - 23. Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and Poll dated September 1, 2017. – Annexure - 3The above are also being uploaded on the website of the Company www.ranegroup.comThe EGM concluded at 10:40 hrs.Source : BSE