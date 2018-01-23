Rane Madras declares interim dividend

Rane (Madras) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 23, 2018, inter alia, has declared an lnterim Dividend of Rs. 4.50/- per equity share on the paid-up capital of 1,16,07,541equity shares of Rs.10 each fully paid up. The lnterim dividend would be paid to all eligible shareholders on February 13, 2018.Source : BSE