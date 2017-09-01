App
Sep 01, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Holdings: Outcome of AGM
We wish to inform you that the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at The Music Academy (Mini hall), New No.168, T.T.K Road, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 at 10:15 hrs.

In this regard, we furnish the following:

1. Summary of the Proceedings of 13th AGM (Regulation 30) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Annexure-1

2. Voting Results of remote e-voting and Poll conducted at the AGM (Regulation 44) of SEBI LODR) - Annexure-2

3. Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and Poll dated August 31, 2017. - Annexure-3

The above are also being uploaded on the website of the Company www.ranegroup.com

The AGM concluded at 12:04 hrs.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

