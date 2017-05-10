App
May 10, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rane Holdings' board meeting held on May 26, 2017

The board of directors at their meeting scheduled on May 26, 2017.

Rane Holdings' board meeting held on May 26, 2017
This is further to our letter no. RHL/SE/54/2016-17 dated March 9, 2017. The board of directors at their meeting scheduled on May 26, 2017, inter-alia, proposes to consider and if thought fit, to recommend final dividend for the financial year 2016-17 and to fix record date thereof. The ‘Trading Window' is closed for promoters, directors, other connected persons and designated employees of the Company till May 28, 2017 or 48 hours after conclusion of the board meeting, whichever is later.Source : BSE

