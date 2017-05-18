May 18, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rane Engine Valve recommends final dividend
Rane Engine Valve Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2017.
