Rane Engine approves dividend

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 18, 2017 (today), recommended a dividend of Rs.2.50/- per equity share on 67,18,992 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid / dispatched on August 28, 2017 (Monday) to the eligible shareholders.Source : BSE