Rane Brake: Outcome of AGM

We wish to inform you that the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at The Music Academy (Mini hall), New No.168, T.T.K Road, Royapettah, Chennai - 600 014 at 10:15 hrs.In this regard, we furnish the following:1. Summary of the Proceedings of 12th AGM (Regulation 30) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) - Annexure-12. Voting Results of remote e-voting and Poll conducted at the AGM (Regulation 44) of SEBI LODR) - Annexure-23. Consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting and Poll dated August 23, 2017. - Annexure-3The above are also being uploaded on the website of the Company www.ranegroup.comSource : BSE