Rane Brake recommends final dividend

Rane Brake Lining Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 9/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2016-17.The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid / dispatched on August 30, 2017 to the eligible shareholders.Source : BSE