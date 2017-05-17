May 17, 2017 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rane Brake recommends final dividend
Rane Brake Lining Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 9/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2016-17.
The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid / dispatched on August 30, 2017 to the eligible shareholders.Source : BSE
