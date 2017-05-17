May 17, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rane Brake approves dividend
This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 17, 2017 (today), recommended a final dividend of Rs.9/- per equity share on 79,14,980 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2016-17 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing twelfth Annual General Meeting. The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders will be paid / dispatched on August 30, 2017 (Wednesday) to the eligible shareholders.Source : BSE