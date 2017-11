Rander Corporation - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13.11.2017.

Rander Corp is in the Construction & Contracting - Civil sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 15.26 crore.

The company management includes Amarchand Rander - Chairman & Managing Director, Dinesh Kumar Rander - Director, S K Baldwa - Independent Director, Bhagyashree Patil - Independent Director, Suhas Gajanan Sawant - Director, Jitesh Kumar Rander - Addnl.Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 531228.

Its Registered office is at 14/15, Madhav Kripa, Boisar Palghar Road,,Boisar, Thane,Maharashtra - 401501.

