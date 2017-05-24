Ramsons Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is with reference to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for intimation of Board Meeting. In this regard, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at corporate office of the Company 5th Floor, Tower-B, SAS Tower, Gurgaon – 122001 inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 04th quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed from May 15, 2017 to June 02, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE