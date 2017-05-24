App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2017 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramsons Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017

In this regard, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Ramsons Projects' board meeting on May 30, 2017
This is with reference to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for intimation of Board Meeting. In this regard, notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at corporate office of the Company 5th Floor, Tower-B, SAS Tower, Gurgaon – 122001 inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 04th quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. Further, the Trading Window of the Company is closed from May 15, 2017 to June 02, 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.