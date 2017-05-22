Ramgopal Polytex's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at the Corporate Office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with other matters of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to Companies 'Code of Conduct in terms of SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015' the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 upto 48 hours after the information is submitted to Stock Exchange on May 30, 2017. We request you to take the same on your record. Thanking you.Source : BSE