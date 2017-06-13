App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 13, 2017 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting

Ramco Industries has informed about the appointment of Shri P.V.Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, as Manager and designated as Whole Time Director at their Meeting held on 4th June, 2017.

Ramco Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting
We have vide our letter dt. 4.6.2017 inadvertently informed that Shri P.V.Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, has been appointed as Manager and designated as Whole Time Director.

Please take note that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 4th June, 2017, appointed him as Managing Director of the Company. Certificate copy of the resolution is attached herewith.

We regret the inconvenience caused in this regard.

