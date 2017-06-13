Ramco Industries: Outcome of Board Meeting

We have vide our letter dt. 4.6.2017 inadvertently informed that Shri P.V.Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, has been appointed as Manager and designated as Whole Time Director.Please take note that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 4th June, 2017, appointed him as Managing Director of the Company. Certificate copy of the resolution is attached herewith.We regret the inconvenience caused in this regard.Source : BSE