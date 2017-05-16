Ramco Industries to consider dividend

Ramco Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Company's Board Meeting will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend Dividend.Further, as per the "Code of Conduct to Regulate Insider Trading and Code of Fair Disclosure" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed for the Company's Directors and other designated persons (including their immediate relatives) from May 16, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of considering the Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend Dividend.Source : BSE