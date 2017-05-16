Ramco Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We wish to inform you that our Company's Board Meeting No.01/2017-18 will be held at our Corporate Office at No.98-A, Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, Mylapore, Chennai 600 004, on Tuesday the 30th May, 2017, to consider inter alia the Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2017 (both Standalone and Consolidated) and to recommend Dividend.Source : BSE