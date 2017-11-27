Ramco Systems has won an order from Al Jazeera Support Services Company, a closed joint stock company, providing rental manpower needed by government, business sectors and individuals, to implement Ramco ERP for Services (Services Resource Planning) Suite.
Ramco Systems Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated November 27, 2017, titled "Ramco wins order from Saudi based Mega Manpower Company,
Al Jazeera Support Services - MEHAN".Source : BSE
Al Jazeera Support Services - MEHAN".Source : BSE