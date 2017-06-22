App
Jun 22, 2017 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco System: Outcome of allotment committee meeting
The Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved an allotment of 13,931 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, being the exercise of 375 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2009 Plan A (ESOS 2009 – Plan A), 3,283 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2009 - Plan B (ESOS 2009 – Plan B), 9,804 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2013 (ESOS 2013) and 469 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2014 (ESOS 2014). Consequent to this the paid up equity share capital has increased from 30,421,127 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 30,435,058 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE

