App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ramco Cements' CMD P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passes away

We regret to inform you that Shri.P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha, Chairman & Managing Director had passed away on 11.5.2017.

Ramco Cements' CMD P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passes away
Sub: Disclosure Pursuant to Clause 4(a) of Schedule III, Part C Para A read with Regulation 68(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We regret to inform you that Shri.P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha, Chairman & Managing Director had passed away on 11.5.2017. He had been in our Company's Board since 1958.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.