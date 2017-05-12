Ramco Cements' CMD P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha passes away

Sub: Disclosure Pursuant to Clause 4(a) of Schedule III, Part C Para A read with Regulation 68(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We regret to inform you that Shri.P.R.Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha, Chairman & Managing Director had passed away on 11.5.2017. He had been in our Company's Board since 1958.Source : BSE