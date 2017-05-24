May 24, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ramchandra Leasing's board meeting on May 30, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 3.00 PM to consider The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017.
