Sep 15, 2017 09:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ramchandra Leas board meeting held on 26, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact inter-alia the following business;
1. To open Main Corporate Office in Mumbai.
Source : BSE
