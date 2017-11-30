App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rama Steel Tubes' board meeting on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its registered office at No. 7, 1st Floor, Surya Niketan, Vikas Marg, New Delhi-110092 on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Com

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its registered office at No. 7, 1st Floor, Surya Niketan, Vikas Marg, New Delhi-110092 on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.

Further, in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed from December 1, 2017 to December 13, 2017(both days inclusive).
Source : BSE
