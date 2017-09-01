Rama Steel Tube's board meeting held on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its registered office at No. 7, 1st Floor, Surya Niketan, Vikas Marg, New Delhi-110092 on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:30 a.m., inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further, in accordance with the Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders of the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 Trading Window shall remain closed from September 1, 2017 to September 13, 2017.Source : BSE