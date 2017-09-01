Rama Paper Mill: Outcome of board meeting

We refer to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and wish to inform you that the Board Of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today , i.e. Friday , 1st September 2017. The following business were transacted:1. Approved and took on record the Annual Report ( Notice, Director's Report , Report on Corporate Governance etc.) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2017.2. The Thirty Second Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday , 28th September 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 4th KM. Stone, Najibabad Road, Kiratpur-246 731, Distt.Bijnor at 10.00 AM to transact the business as mentioned in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.3. Approved and fixed the dates of Book Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE