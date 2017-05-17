Ram Ratna Wires to consider final dividend

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following:1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.The trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from May 17, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE