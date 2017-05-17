May 17, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ram Ratna Wires to consider final dividend
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following:
1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
The trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from May 17, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE
1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
The trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from May 17, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 30, 2017.Source : BSE