Ram Ratna Wires' board meeting on February 7, 2018

We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.The trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from 24th January, 2018 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 7th February, 2018.You are requested to kindly make a note of the same and oblige.Source : BSE