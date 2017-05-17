Ram Ratna Wires' board meeting on May 30, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the following: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend payment of final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 would remain closed from 17th May, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 30th May, 2017.Source : BSE