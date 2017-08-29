Ram Ratna Wires' board meeting on September 8, 2017

We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE