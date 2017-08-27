Aug 24, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ram Informatics director Harini resigns
This is to inform you that Ms. Harini, Non-Executive Director of Raminfo Limited, has tendered her resignation letter with effect from 24th August, 2017.
We further informing you that Mr. R Jagadeeswara Rao, Non-Executive Director of Raminfo Limited, has also tendered his resignation letter with effect from 24th August, 2017.
Source : BSE
