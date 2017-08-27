Ram Informatics' board meeting postponed

With reference to earlier letter dated on 16.08.2017, with regard to board meeting to be held on 24th August, 2017.RAMINFO LIMITED now informed to BSE that however, due to the unavailability of Directors and lack of Quorum, the meeting is being rescheduled. The meeting is therefore postponed to 9th September, 2017.Further, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is reconvened on 9th September, 2017, inter alia to consider and take on record the un-Audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017 and to consider any other matter which the Board may consider it necessary.Also the trading window for trading the Company's Securities shall be closed from 2nd September, 2017 to 11th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the following categories of persons including dependents & immediate relatives.DirectorsDesignated EmployeesAuditorsSource : BSE